Beef Processing Plant Slated for Livingston, MT

A charitable beef nonprofit plans to open a processing plant near Livingston next year to butcher meat for food banks and ranches with direct retail sales.

The Producer Partnership announced Thursday that a plant capable of processing 300 animals a month should be operational by 2022. In the past year, the group has donated 80,000 pounds of hamburger to the Montana Food Bank Network. Its goal is to provide more than 140,000 pounds a year to the statewide network, which includes Family Service Inc., of Billings.

Currently, the group struggles to secure space at slaughterhouses. Donated culls are slaughtered at a packing plant in North Dakota. Not being able reserve time has limited how many donated animals the group can accept.

