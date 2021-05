Cypress Grove Chevre is thrilled that Fog Lights, its newest addition to the Humboldt Fog family of cheeses, won the New Product sofi Award in the Cheese, Non-Cow Milk / Mixed Milk category.

Fog Lights was launched last summer in response to the changing market and evolving consumer needs.

Fog Lights is fresh, tangy, and earthy — a dense and fudgy little 6 oz goat cheese that’s available as a grab-n-go whole wheel at select retailers nationwide and online.