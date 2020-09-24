Beloved Philadelphia Eagle Brian Westbrook Signs Godshall’s Endorsement

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES — Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame Running Back, Brian Westbrook has signed on for a series of ads and promotions with GQM Inc., the maker of Godshall’s Turkey Bacon.

Godshall’s President, Ron Godshall, expressed the company’s excitement “Mr. Westbrook is a natural fit for Godshall’s any way you look at it. His local, hometown image and enormous fan base were just the beginning for us. His second career as a farm owner is a perfect complement to Godshall’s fresh and wholesome products.”

The first round of ads were, in fact, shot on location at the two time Pro Bowler’s Farm. Video ads and radio commercials will be followed by in-store promotional items, Social media campaigns, print ads and contests to promote the real wood smoked turkey bacon brand. Westbrook has even agreed to make a guest appearance on the company’s weekly recipe program to showcase a favorite game day snack.

“This campaign is going to reach everyone in the region with media buys that will span radio, cable, print and some very exciting outdoor placements.” Godshall explains. “This partnership articulates our position as a great tasting part of a healthier lifestyle with Brian’s “Make the Switch” theme” which will be front and center through the football season into 2021″.

Westbrook will promote the company’s Classic Recipe, Uncured, Maple, and Fully Cooked Turkey Bacons.

Fans can get a sneak preview of one of Brian Westbrook’s video commercials at the company website, www.godshalls.com

(For more information, please contact [email protected])