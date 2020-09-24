Johnsonville Welcomes Vermont Smoke & Cure to its Brand Portfolio

Johnsonville, LLC added a new brand to its portfolio with the purchase of a leading East Coast meat-snacking company, Vermont Smoke & Cure (VSC). The Vermont-based, privately held company will operate as a part of Johnsonville, while maintaining its current brand name, leadership team and operations. Established in 1962, VSC produces dozens of high-quality, clean-ingredient, hand-crafted meat snacks. Among its long list of delicious products are:

Meat Snack Sticks (pork, beef, poultry and grass-fed beef)

Bulk Pepperoni

Summer Sausage

“We see this as a great marriage of complimentary capabilities and culture/values,” said Johnsonville CEO Nick Meriggioli. “We’re looking forward to sharing our 75 years of sausage-making expertise, scale and resources to grow Vermont Smoke & Cure’s existing footprint.”

“The attraction of Johnsonville arises from our mutual focus on quality proteins and ingredients, along with providing excellent customer and consumer experiences,” said Vermont Smoke & Cure President Tara Murphy, who will continue to lead the business in Vermont, along with her leadership team. In addition, the company will continue to operate as a stand-alone enterprise in Hinesburg, Vermont, where the company employs about 45 people.

About Vermont Smoke & Cure:

The company started in 1962, serving the small town of South Barre, Vermont, from a farmhouse, similar to how Johnsonville started with its butcher shop 75 years ago.

In 2006, the company was rebranded and committed to a modern approach to processing techniques and better ingredients, quality and ethically raised meats.

It’s entire portfolio of meat-snack products are free from: MSG, artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and the Big 8 allergens (milk, eggs, gluten, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts & soy).

About Johnsonville, LLC

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, featuring: brats, Italian sausage, smoke-cooked links, breakfast sausage, summer sausage, and meatballs. Johnsonville products are served in more than 45 countries and in more than 140 professional, college and semi-pro sports stadiums throughout the U.S.

Johnsonville employs approximately 3,000 members globally. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the privately held company remains family owned today. For additional information, visit www.johnsonville.com.