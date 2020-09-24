Proposed San Diego Fish Farm Could be First in Federal Water

SAN DIEGO — A research institute in San Diego and an investment group in Long Beach have teamed up to propose what could be the first open-ocean fish farm in federal waters off the southern California coast.

Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute and Pacific6 Enterprise proposed the Pacific Ocean AquaFarm and submitted a federal permit application for the project earlier this month, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.

The farm would be about 4 miles (6 kilometers) offshore of San Diego and would generate 5,000 metric tons of sushi-grade yellowfish annually, enough for about 11 million servings, officials said. The partners also boast the project would provide a local source for fish and create diverse economic opportunities, including about 75 jobs.

