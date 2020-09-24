Alaska Symphony of Seafood Postponed

The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation Announces Postponement of November 2020 Symphony of Seafood Event and Rescheduling for Spring of 2021

The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, organizer of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood (Symphony) since 1994, announced the postponement of the Symphony event planned for November 2020 due to the ongoing health and safety issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rescheduling for the event is planned for Spring of 2021 with a Call for Product to be reissued in early 2021.

Despite some re-opening measures nationally and locally, there are still far too many uncertainties about the impact that COVID-19 will have on travel and mass gatherings this November in Seattle. Accordingly, it is impossible to hold an in-person event that would provide an experience that the Alaska seafood industry finds so valuable within the Symphony. AFDF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis and will provide monthly updates to the industry and partners on the 2021 rescheduled event. Additionally, AFDF will explore exciting opportunities to hold virtual events throughout the year, celebrating past Symphony winners along with new value-added products made from Alaska Seafood.

