CFIA: Certain Manila Clams May be Unsafe Due to a Marine Biotoxin Which Causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning

Ottawa – Evergreen International Foodstuffs Ltd. is recalling certain Manila clams from the marketplace due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
These Manila clams may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand, product name, or code as described below.
Recalled product
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|Code
|Evergreen Int’l Foodstuffs Ltd.
|Manila clams
|25 lb.
|Harvest Date: Sep 16, 2020
Processing Date: Sep 17, 2020
Harvest Location: B.C. 17-20
Lot# 21057
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the source of the clams, check with your place of purchase.
Paralytic shellfish toxins are a group of natural toxins that sometimes accumulate in bivalve shellfish that include oysters, clams, scallops, mussels and cockles. Non-bivalve shellfish, such as whelks, can also accumulate Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins. These toxins can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) if consumed. Symptoms of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing with an onset of a few minutes and up to 10 hours after consumption. In severe situations, this can proceed to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and death.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.