CFIA: Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella Recalled due to Undeclared Milk

ProductCharcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, MortadellaIssueFood – Allergen – Milk

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Mastro San Daniele Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella 250 g 0 60085 09974 0 BEST BEFORE

2022 SE 27

LOT BR074503

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

