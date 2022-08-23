CFIA: Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella Recalled due to Undeclared Milk

Summary
ProductCharcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, MortadellaIssueFood – Allergen – Milk
What to do
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive
Affected products
|Mastro San Daniele
|Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella
|250 g
|0 60085 09974 0
|BEST BEFORE
2022 SE 27
LOT BR074503
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Additional information
