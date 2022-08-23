CFIA: Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella Recalled due to Undeclared Milk

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Deli August 23, 2022

Summary

ProductCharcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, MortadellaIssueFood – Allergen – Milk

What to do

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

Affected products

Filter itemsShowing 1 to 1 of 1 entriesShow 102550100 entries

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Mastro San DanieleCharcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella250 g0 60085 09974 0BEST BEFORE
2022 SE 27
LOT BR074503

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Additional information

BackgroundWhat is being doneDetailsMedia and public enquiries

Report a health or safety concernReport a problem or mistake on this pageDate modified: 2022-08-19

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Government of Canada Provides $ 20M to Safeguard Canada’s Food Supply by Supporting Critical Food Inspection Services

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Retail & FoodService April 15, 2020

This investment will allow the CFIA to hire, train and equip additional staff (including recently retired CFIA inspectors and veterinarians) to conduct critical inspection activities, reassign staff from within the Agency to focus on critical services, and work closer with industry and trading partners to minimize supply disruptions during this crisis.