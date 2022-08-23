Empire Company Limited Celebrates the Launch Of Scene+ in Atlantic Canada Stores, and Prepares to Launch Next In Western Canada

STELLARTON, NS – Empire Company Limited (“Empire” or the “Company”) (TSX: EMP.A) is thrilled to see customers engaging with the new and expanded Scene+ loyalty program following its debut in its Atlantic Canada stores on August 11.

In June, Empire announced its co-ownership of Scene+, one of Canada’s leading loyalty rewards programs, along with Scotiabank and Cineplex. With the addition of Empire, these iconic Canadian brands are transforming Scene+ into a preeminent loyalty program.

Atlantic Canada was the first region in the country to introduce Scene+ in Empire’s family of stores.2 The excitement will continue with the launch of the program at stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba on September 22, continuing with additional regional launches through the remainder of Canada in 2022 and into early 2023. This exciting rollout will include Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, IGA, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Voilà, Thrifty Foods, Les Marchés Tradition, and Rachelle Béry, as well as company liquor stores.

“The launch of Scene+ in Atlantic Canada is an exciting milestone in our loyalty journey. Early customer participation and engagement have exceeded our expectations. And we are just getting started,” said Sandra Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Empire Company Limited. “We’re thrilled to announce that Empire’s stores in Western Canada are next, where our customers will have significant opportunities to be rewarded with Scene+. We will also be bringing additional value to our loyal customers at FreshCo stores in Western Canada, which will now have a loyalty program for the very first time.”

Today, Scene+ has over 10 million members across Canada and the program offers a vast number of ways to earn and redeem points across a broad spectrum of partners. Members can earn points banking with Scotiabank; enjoying a night out at Cineplex theatres and entertainment venues; visiting more than 700 Recipe Unlimited restaurants across Canada, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, and Montana’s; and enjoying extraordinary experiences like trip planning with Expedia. Redemption partners include retailers like Apple and Best Buy.

“With the Scene+ loyalty offering now in place across Empire’s family of stores in Atlantic Canada, we’re excited to give our members in Western Canada another fresh way to earn and redeem in every aisle,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. “Powered by some of Canada’s strongest and most beloved brands, including Scotiabank, Cineplex and now Empire, this rollout enables our Atlantic and Western Scene+ members to earn and redeem points often at hundreds of new grocery, pharmacy, and convenience retail locations in those regions.”

For every 1,000 Scene+ points earned, customers at participating locations can save $10 off their select purchases at Empire’s banner stores. There are multiple ways to earn Scene+ points at Empire stores:

Personalized offers: Sign up to receive personalized offers from participating banners to earn points each week

Sign up to receive personalized offers from participating banners to earn points each week Everyday offers: Look for points offers on shelf tags with each visit to an Empire participating banner store

Look for points offers on shelf tags with each visit to an Empire participating banner store Weekly promotions: Look for bonus points events at Empire’s participating banner stores and in the store’s flyers

Look for bonus points events at Empire’s participating banner stores and in the store’s flyers Members-only pricing: Receive special price and discount offers on select purchases

Receive special price and discount offers on select purchases Points acceleration opportunities: Customers can earn points faster on Empire store purchases made with a Scotiabank Scene+ credit or debit card and they can redeem Scene+ points for an account credit on eligible Scotiabank debit and credit cards

1As a special bonus for its loyal customers, Empire is holding a contest that will run through September 21, 2022, at participating Empire banner stores in Atlantic Canada. Customers will be entered for a chance to win free ‘Groceries for a Year,’ valued at up to $14,000 when they scan their registered Scene+ card with their purchase.

2Atlantic Canada IGA stores operated by Empire will remain earn and redemption locations with AIR MILES until further notice from Empire Company Limited.ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire’s key businesses are food retailing, through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $30.2 billion in annual sales and $16.6 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people.ABOUT SCENE+

Scene+TM is Canada’s favourite lifestyle loyalty program that gives members something new to look forward to. Scene+ offers members rewards their way – allowing them to earn and redeem Scene+ points for entertainment, travel, shopping, dining, and banking. Members can also accelerate their earning power with seven Scotiabank credit and debit cards. Scene+ is the national loyalty partner of the NBA® in Canada.