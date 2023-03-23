Empire Company Limited rolls out Scene+ loyalty program in Thrifty Foods

STELLARTON, NS – Following successful Scene+ launches at the company’s Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Western Canada stores, Empire Company Limited (“Empire” or the “Company”) (TSX: EMP.A) is now introducing the Scene+ loyalty program in Thrifty Foods in B.C. The rollout of Scene+ in the Thrifty Foods stores in B.C. coincides with the introduction of Scene+ in the Quebec market and caps off the Scene+ introduction across Canada.

Empire became a co-owner of Scene+ in June 2022, along with Scotiabank and Cineplex. The three iconic brands have transformed Scene+ into the country’s preeminent lifestyle loyalty program, enabling members to earn and redeem points on groceries and across a broad spectrum of partners. Empire introduced Scene+ to customers in Atlantic Canada in August, followed by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in September and Ontario in November.

“Introducing Scene+ to our stores in Thrifty Foods in B.C. and the Quebec banners marks the fourth phase of our successful loyalty program rollout across Canada. We couldn’t be happier with the enthusiastic customer response we have seen in Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and Ontario,” said Sandra Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Our Empire customers love all of the ways they are able to earn and redeem points every day with Scene+, on groceries and so much more. We are thrilled to bring our Thrifty Foods customers all the incredible value this loyalty program has to offer — and they can stay tuned for news of special regional and store-based deals as we launch.”

Scene+ has over 11 million members across the country and gives customers a wealth of options to earn and redeem points at a vast number of partners. Members can earn by banking with Scotiabank; enjoying a night out at Cineplex theatres and entertainment venues; visiting more than 700 Recipe Unlimited restaurants across Canada, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, and Montana’s; and enjoying extraordinary experiences like trip planning with Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia. Redemption partners include retailers like Apple and Best Buy. And coming this summer, Scene+ members will be able to earn and redeem points at Home Hardware’s close to 1,100 Dealer-owned stores nationwide.

“Customers at Empire’s corporate and franchise stores in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and the rest of Western Canada have been delighted to earn and redeem points as often as they want,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. “We are excited about the extension of the incredible value of this program to our members at Thrifty Foods in B.C. as Empire concludes the fourth phase of its Scene+ rollout across Canada.”

There are multiple ways to earn Scene+ points at the Empire family of stores:

Personalized offers: Sign up at myoffers.ca to receive personalized offers from participating banners to earn points each week

Everyday offers: Look for points offers on shelf tags with each visit to an Empire participating banner store

Weekly promotions: Look for bonus points events at Empire’s participating banner stores and in the store’s flyers

Members-only pricing: Receive special prices on select purchases

Points acceleration opportunities: Customers can earn points faster on Empire corporate and franchise store purchases made with a Scotiabank Scene+ credit card or a Scene+ debit card they can redeem Scene+ points for an account credit to participating Scotiabank credit cards.ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire’s key businesses are food retailing, through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $30.9 billion in annual sales and $16.4 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people.ABOUT SCENE+

Scene+TM is Canada’s favourite lifestyle loyalty program that gives members something new to look forward to. Scene+ offers members rewards their way – allowing them to earn and redeem Scene+ points for entertainment, travel, shopping, dining, and banking. Members can also accelerate their earning power with seven Scotiabank credit and debit cards. Scene+ is the national loyalty partner of the NBA® in Canada.