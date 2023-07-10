Enter the Alaska Symphony of Seafood

Since 1994, the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation has conducted the Alaska Symphony of Seafood celebrating creative products made from Alaska seafood. The purpose of the event is to encourage and promote the development of value-added products made from fisheries resources harvested from the pristine waters of Alaska. This year, we are excited to feature Salmon and Whitefish categories in addition to Retail, Food Service and Beyond the Plate categories. Product entries can enter into all qualified categories and are eligible for multiple awards. Enter Now

