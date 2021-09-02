Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation Announces the 2021-22 Alaska Symphony of Seafood and Call for Product

AFDF announced the 2021-2022 Alaska Symphony of Seafood, including the Call for Product and exciting new changes to the event. The deadline for entry into this year’s competition is October 04, 2021. The Call for Product can be downloaded here or you can fill out online entry form here.

Since 1994, AFDF has organized the “Symphony”, a competition for commercial-ready value‐added products made from Alaska seafood. The Symphony is an exciting platform that encourages companies to invest in product development, helps promote those new products and competitively positions Alaska seafood in national and global markets. Product development is critically important to the entire industry and the fishing communities that depend on it. Innovative new products position the industry to remain competitive and relevant to consumers.

Why enter a value-added product into the Symphony?

Product entries are individually evaluated by a panel of expert judges during a private judging session. Evaluations are based on the product’s packaging, presentation, overall eating experience, price and potential for commercial success.

