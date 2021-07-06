Tierra del Fuego Province Bans Salmon Farming in Open-net Pens

Tierra del Fuego, Argentina’s southernmost province, has unanimously approved a bill banning salmon farming in open-net pens, considering it a threat to its economy and the environment.

The bill, presented by provincial deputy Pablo Villegas (Movimiento Popular Fueguino), essentially makes Argentina the first country to pronounce itself against the intensive fishing industry practice, given that the Beagle Channel is the only area in which such farming takes place.

“I think it’s important to point out that the message is clear: if we work with our head and heart, with conviction, commitment, passion, and responsibility, that translates into achievements. Saying no to salmon farms is possible,” said Villegas, hailing the news.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Buenos Aires Times