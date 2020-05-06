Increased Visibility for Certified Aquaculture

Portland, Oregon – In a new partnership to promote sustainability in the worldwide seafood industry, GLOBALG.A.P. has joined FishChoice.com as a Seafood Sustainability Certification Partner. The move increases access to GLOBALG.A.P. certified products to the thousands of companies using FishChoice.com to inform and improve their seafood sourcing.

Launched in 2008, FishChoice.com has become one of the largest seafood industry websites promoting seafood sourcing transparency and empowering businesses to promote their sustainability initiatives and products to staff, clients, and potential new customers. The website features search tools for sustainable seafood from FishChoice.com Partners, seafood buying guides and other industry resources.

The GLOBALG.A.P. logo will appear next to certified products on Fishchoice.com. The logo will act as a signal of sustainability to the thousands of companies who use the platform to inform and improve their seafood sourcing. Fishchoice.com will onboard further businesses with GLOBALG.A.P. certification onto its new website this spring.

“Transparency is one of our core values,” says Alf-Gøran Knutsen CEO of Kvarøy Arctic, a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm in Norway’s Arctic Circle. “We proudly display the GLOBALG.A.P. certification because we know our industry partners and our end consumers rely on this mark to prove a farmer’s responsibility with the most important activities in animal welfare, the environment, our workers, and overall food safety. We are the first business on FishChoice.com featuring our GLOBALG.A.P. certification, and value the work both organizations are doing to champion farmers like us who are committed to raising nutritious food in a responsible way.”

The GLOBALG.A.P. Aquaculture Standard is recognized by the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) for its environmental criteria, and by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) for its food safety criteria. It guarantees good health and welfare standards for both the fish and the industry workers, as well as occupational safety standards.

“I am delighted to be working with the team at FishChoice.com to highlight many additional sustainable options for the market,” said Roberta Anderson, Executive Vice President of GLOBALG.A.P. North America. “GLOBALG.A.P. certified farmers work hard to grow their seafood products responsibly and earn certification. FishChoice.com offers a valuable platform for them to be connected with businesses who appreciate their efforts.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with GLOBALG.A.P.,” said Richard Boot, CEO of FishChoice.com, Inc. “We look forward to having more GLOBALG.A.P. certified producers join FishChoice.com to showcase their business and certified products to the thousands of companies that are using FishChoice to inform their sustainable seafood purchasing decisions.”

About GLOBALG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a leading global certification program whose mission is to bring farmers and retailers together to produce and market safe food, to protect scarce resources, and to build a sustainable future.

About FishChoice.com, Inc.

FishChoice.com, Inc. (FCI) is a registered 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit founded in 2008 that envisions a thriving and sustainable global seafood industry. FishChoice.com is dedicated to powering progress on seafood sustainability by giving thousands of businesses the information they need to turn commitments into action.