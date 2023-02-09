Bord Bia Drives New European Beef and Lamb Campaign in United States

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board – officially launches its new European Beef and Lamb campaign in the United States. This new campaign aims to build awareness of the EU and Ireland as a supplier of high-quality, sustainably produced beef and lamb.

Under the tagline ‘European Beef and Lamb – Ireland, working with nature’, the three-year campaign, which is co-funded by the European Union, targets the high potential markets of the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China. The campaign will invest €4.8 million ($5 million USD) across these markets and deliver a suite of promotional activities implemented by Bord Bia.

To kick off the three-year campaign, Bord Bia this week welcomed a delegation of journalists and stakeholders to the campaign’s launch event at Michelin Star restaurant, Le Pavillon, in New York City and will today welcome a further twelve to a technical trade seminar also in NYC. The seminar features presentations on the natural and sustainable production methods of European/Irish beef and lamb, in the presence of ABP Food group, Farmly Neighborhood Kitchen, Hawkmoor Steakhouse, Oliver Chang Catering & Events, Pier 60 Collection, The Dubliner, The Food Network, The Rainbow Room, Sonesta Hotels, ETC Venues, and The Gansevoort Hotel. Further trade and media events will be organized in other US cities in the coming months.

This campaign will invest a total of $1 million in promotional activities in the United States market, this investment is expected to result in $12.6 million growth in Irish beef and lamb exports to the market.

Over the course of the campaign in the United States, Bord Bia will target more than 350 key trade and decision makers and over 255,000 buyers will be accessible to our meat exporters at international trade shows such as the American Meat Conference in Texas and technical trade seminars which Bord Bia will host each year in the market. Bord Bia will also welcome 15 American trade and media representatives to Ireland to visit grass fed beef and lamb farms and processors in order to gain an in-depth appreciation of EU and Irish beef and lamb production.

Henry Horkan, Bord Bia’s Director of North America, commented: “We’re delighted to be kicking off our 3-year campaign in the USA, a market we know has a strong affinity for beef consumption as part of its culture and heritage.

Beef production in Ireland is underpinned by strict EU food safety legislation that is recognized as the most stringent worldwide, and sustainably raised Irish cattle are fed on grass from the rolling hills of the Irish countryside, giving the meat a unique flavor and texture. We’re excited to share the taste and versatility of EU beef from Ireland at the events in NY this week and throughout the campaign across the USA.”

With thanks to high EU safety and production standards, Irish beef has received verification under USDA’s Process Verified Program (PVP) which assures US consumers of the consistent quality of Irish beefagainst eight approved claims namely: Irish Grass Fed Beef, Pasture Raised Beef, From Certified Sustainability Scheme, Raised on Family Farms, Raised Without Use of Growth Hormones, Responsible Use of Antibiotics, Full Farm to Fork Traceability, and Certified Quality Assured Farms.

Joe Burke, Bord Bia’s Senior Meat and Livestock Manager, added: “We’re excitedly preparing for US market access for EU lamb from Ireland, which is expected later this year. Lamb is a staple tradition in Ireland and we look forward to sharing some of our finest cuts and recipes here in the US.”

The ‘European Beef and Lamb – Ireland, working with nature’ campaign will run for three years until June 2025 and will build awareness and understanding of the high quality and sustainability of European beef and lamb.

For More Information:

https://www.bordbia.ie/