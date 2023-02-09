FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Pork Sausage Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the ready-to-eat (RTE) pork sausage link products may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to dairy are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The smoked pork Linguica link products were produced on various dates between January 8, 2021, and February 6, 2023. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

Plastic vacuum-wrapped packages containing “GOULART’S Smoked LINGUICA LINKS (wine & smoke flavor added).”

Plastic vacuum-wrapped packages containing “GOULART’S Smoked LINGUICA LINKS HOT (wine & smoke flavor added).”

The products bear establishment number “EST. 8262” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold through retail sales in California.

The problem was discovered during routine inspection activities when FSIS observed the establishment adding nonfat dry milk to an ingredient in the Linguica links products. The finished product labels for these Linguica links products do not identify nonfat dry milk as an ingredient and do not declare milk as an allergen.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers with a dairy allergy who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Antonio Caetano, owner of Goulart’s Sausage Co., at 408-279- 8130.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.