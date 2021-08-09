Budweiser + Coleman Team Up For National Bratwurst Day

Beer + BBQ. The great American pairing. Budweiser and Coleman Natural Foods are teaming up to celebrate National Bratwurst Day on August 16 by giving away a year’s supply of beer & brats, so summer never has to end.

To enter, consumers 21+ can follow @BudweiserUSA and @ColemanNatural on Instagram or Twitter, like or retweet the giveaway post going live on Aug. 16, and tag three buds with #sweepstakes they would share their bounty with. They can also follow Bud on Facebook and comment #sweepstakes on Bud’s post.

Even if you don’t take home the main prize, you can still buy Budweiser’s limited-edition summer patriotic cans, which feature a bold red, white and blue design emblazoned with stars and stripes, or Budweiser brats at your local retailer (find a store near you at ColemanNatural.com/BudweiserBBQ). And, for a limited time, double up on Budweiser Brats! Buy one package of Budweiser Brats online and receive a second package for FREE, delivered right to your door. To order, visit https://bit.ly/BudBrats2021 (note that you’ll be able to view inventory and the deal later this week).

Beer and bratwurst are a summertime BBQ tale as old as time. That’s why Budweiser and Coleman Natural Foods, two iconic American brands that share a classic heritage, first came together in 2019 to release the Budweiser BBQ Collecthttps://www.colemannatural.com/ion, a line of natural beer-infused meats packed with Budweiser lager flavor in every bite.

The Coleman Natural Budweiser BBQ bratwurst comes in three flavors – classic beer brat, jalapeno cheddar and beer and cheese. All-natural pork plus real Budweiser taste makes for a brat you can believe in. Each 12-oz. package comes with 4 fully cooked links. Just heat and eat!