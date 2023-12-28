Capitol Sausage and Provisions Advances Food Safety and Regulatory Compliance with Automated Solution from ReposiTrak

HARTFORD, Conn. & SALT LAKE CITY–Family-run Capitol Sausage and Provisions, whose expansive operations include wholesale fruits and vegetables as well as pre-cut offerings through Heart of the Harvest, has automated the collection and maintenance of the compliance documentation required by its valued suppliers with solutions from ReposiTrak. The advancement furthers its mission to provide fresh, healthful and safe products and excellence in service to its customers.

“For more than 60 years, we have been focused on safety in the food supply chain through an established set of operating and handling procedures and product selection criteria”Post this

“For more than 60 years, we have been focused on safety in the food supply chain through an established set of operating and handling procedures and product selection criteria,” said Lisa Driscoll of the quality assurance team at Capitol Sausage and Provisions. “Documentation is such an important part of the food safety process. It’s tedious and essential, but we have found efficiencies through ReposiTrak that allow us to reduce risk, increase accuracy and save time.”

Capitol Sausage and Provisions accepts only the freshest raw product into its facilities to be used for wholesale distribution and processing, including customizable cutting and mixing of blends including stir fry and vegetable medleys. The company services retail grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, hotels and institutions throughout Connecticut and Greater New England.

The ReposiTrak Compliance Management solution combines the use of advanced Optical Character Recognition and Artificial Intelligence technologies to automate the collection and management of supplier compliance documents and certifications. When documents are flagged as missing or out-of-date, ReposiTrak’s dedicated Customer Success Team will contact suppliers directly to make corrections. Compliance levels are available in real-time through a dashboard and automatic notifications are sent when issues arise.

Capitol Sausage and Provisions and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network, with ReposiTrak’s more than 110,000 facility connections sharing documents and data to improve supply chain safety and increase product transparency.

About Capitol Sausage and Provisions/Heart of the Harvest

As the parent company of Heart of the Harvest, Capitol Sausage and Provisions has 60+ years in the food industry specializing in fresh fruits and vegetables. Based in Hartford, Conn., we have expanded from sausage to wholesale fruit and vegetables, and additionally into the pre-cut business. We service restaurants, hospitals, hotels, institutions and the general public throughout Connecticut and Greater New England through outstanding service, state of the art packaging, competitive pricing and an excellent quality product. For more information, visit https://heartoftheharvest.net/index.php.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), provides retailers, suppliers, and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. Park City Group is in the process of changing its corporate name to ReposiTrak. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.