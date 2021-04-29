Chicken Wing Shortage Forces Restaurants To Adapt

NORFOLK, Va. — Kelvin Dooley is having to contemplate the unthinkable: He may go boneless.

His Virginia Beach restaurant, J & K Style Grill, is known around the region for its crispy jumbo wings fried to order and spiced up with the shop’s trademark Kenyata or Georgia Red sauces. Wings make up as much as 40 percent of what he sells at his restaurant.

But his suppliers can’t deliver all of the chicken wings he needs to run his business. And even when Dooley can get hold of them, the cost is prohibitive — leading him to consider moving to boneless “wings” made from more easily obtainable breast meat.

