Oppy Welcomes First Foray Into California Avocados Through Eco Farms Partnership

Marking a year of striving forward and strengthening synergies since Oppy acquired a 65% stake in Eco Farms last spring, the duo is now bringing California avocados — branded in the new Eco Farms label — to the market, celebrating the unification of the two companies.

Eco Farms brings nearly five decades of focus on avocados, combining with Oppy’s 163-year history as a premier grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce from around the world to construct a strategic partnership with 360-degree capabilities. Offering high quality organic and conventional fruit from such diverse growing regions as Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru, the mix also includes California avocados — appearing for the first time in the new Eco Farms brand and representing Oppy’s first-ever domestic offering in the category.

In further integrating, developing and supporting the partnership, Oppy promoted 16-year sales veteran Mark Smith to director of sales and strategy for Eco Farms. By building a unified Oppy-Eco Farms sales team, “We are creating a hybrid model that blends the best in each company’s sales approach,” said Smith. “I am honored to be in this new role powered by the acute expertise of Eco Farms and fueled by Oppy’s vast distribution network and extensive access to the market. We really have a winning combination.”

Oppy and Eco Farms are approaching the market together, assuring efficient, solutions-focused service is extended to regional and national customers. “It’s been a team effort leaning into the unique expertise of both companies,” said Eco Farms Sales Director Gahl Crane. “Together we offer a multi-faceted approach that can elevate our businesses to a whole new level. It’s been thrilling to bring Eco Farms’ avocado expertise and experience to Oppy’s widespread organization.”

With the Mexican crop still shipping significant volumes, but expected to decrease in June and July, the team is looking toward the peak window for California avocados May through August. Volume and harvesting have been steadily increasing with great quality and steady supplies expected to continue throughout spring and well into summer, said Crane.

Delivering on the brands positioning line Green is Good™, Oppy and Eco Farms’ commitment to growing flavorful, high-quality fruit using sustainable practices isn’t stopping there, also including a wide range of organic citrus and exotic items in the mix.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.

About Eco Farms

Marketing extensive varieties of organic and conventional avocados, citrus, and exotic fruits like kumquats and dragon fruit, Eco Farms grows on over 700 acres in California. A pioneer in importing avocados from Chile and Mexico, we partner with local producers a well as growers from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Eco Farms’ supplies its retail and food service partners from its headquarters in Temecula, California and from regional ripening and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. Go to www.ecofarmsusa.com to learn more.