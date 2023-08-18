Cooks Venture Welcomes John Niemann as Chief Executive Officer

DECATUR, Ark.– Cooks Venture, a vertically-integrated poultry business with proprietary genetics for a slower-growth, pasture-raised bird, today announced the appointment of John Niemann as its Chief Executive Officer.

Niemann is an experienced business leader, entrepreneur, and regenerative agriculture farmer who previously held the position of President of Protein Ingredients & International at Cargill, one of the world’s leading food and agriculture companies. As part of a 20+ year career at Cargill, Niemann was also the President of Cargill’s Turkey & Cooked Meats division, and before that, its Food Distribution business. Throughout his career, Niemann has delivered growth, operational excellence and value creation across all his business endeavors, including at his most recent ventures, Prime Dirt Midwest and Asido Biologicals, where he’ll remain an investor and board director.

Niemann’s extensive experience in the meat and poultry industries, coupled with his entrepreneurial background and expertise running a business that improves soil and animal health, made him an ideal choice for the CEO position. His leadership style, passion for innovation, and commitment to relentless improvement in the industry are exactly what is needed for Cooks Venture to capitalize on its customer demand and continue its growth trajectory.

Cooks Venture board member, Matt Feldman said, “We are delighted to welcome John as our new Chief Executive. John is a dynamic, values-driven business leader whose background and expertise aligns precisely with Cooks Venture’s mission. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and an entrepreneurial nature which is exactly what is needed for the company’s next stage of growth. The Board looks forward to supporting John and the team as they continue to deliver long-term value to the business and delighting consumers with flavorful, high-quality protein.”

“I am excited to lead Cooks Venture,” said John Niemann. “This business has an impressive opportunity for growth and positive impact, and the chance to create meaningful change and a ‘better for you’ protein through a farm-to-fork regenerative poultry business. I look forward to working with the team to deliver on Cooks Venture’s full potential.”

In addition to Niemann’s appointment, Cooks Venture recently hired Amanda Parker as Chief Commercial Officer. Parker brings over fifteen years of experience and leadership within the retail and CPG food industry to her role. As CCO, Parker will continue building on Cooks Venture’s growing retail presence while expanding the brand to reach new customers, channels and geographies.

The Cook Venture team is excited about these new hires and looks forward to seeing their positive impacts on this exciting, growing business.

About Cooks Venture:

Founded in 2019, Cooks Venture is a vertically-integrated poultry business committed to healthy animals, regenerative agriculture and a truly transparent supply chain, utilizing the company's genetics for a slower-growth, pasture-raised bird. Cooks Venture is a Global Animal Partnership Step 4 certified company, Certified Humane, and verified non-GMO. Cooks Venture's breed, the Pioneer, is an approved slow-growing breed by the Better Chicken Commitment.