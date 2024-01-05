Discover the Top 3 Ways to Reach 5 New Meat Consumer Segments

Earlier this year, Midan Marketing released our Meat Consumer Segmentation 3.0 research, giving a snapshot of today’s meat consumers. One way to get to know the five new segments is to understand how they each feel about three of the top drivers that have a growing impact on meat consumers: cost, quality and convenience.

Cost

Consumers today are still struggling with inflation – and it’s been going on so long, they’re not sure if it’s going up or down anymore. Unfortunately, even as inflation eases, many shoppers are struggling to make ends meet. More than half of meat consumers (56%) feel like meat is too expensive. This stat varied little as we considered the different segments. The Convenience Cravers – a segment defined by their preference for time-saving proteins – had the fewest who felt that way with only 52% of this cohort agreeing; conversely, 62% of Committed Carnivores (who generally just love meat) agreed. These numbers are all close in range, though, showing that across segments, meat feels expensive.

