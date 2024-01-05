Chesapeake Bay Magazine: Virginia is Top East Coast Oyster Producer

John Page Williams, Chesapeake Bay Magazine Seafood January 5, 2024

According to an article in the December issue of Chesapeake Magazine by John Page Williams, the Commonwealth of Virginia announces it was the top oyster producer on the East Coast this most recent season.

Virginia watermen and oyster eaters in the 2022-2023 season enjoyed the strongest harvest in 35 years, at more than 700,000 bushels.

The 2023-2024 season is shaping up to be another strong one. Capt. Allen Parks reports from Tangier that he and his fellow Islanders are catching their limits from public harvest grounds in Tangier Sound by mid-morning.  Other Eastern Shore oystermen report similar results often being back with their limits long before noon.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Chesapeake Bay Magazine

Related Articles

Seafood

FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Oysters from British Columbia, Canada Potentially Contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni

FDA Seafood December 22, 2023

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of oysters and consumers not to eat oysters from Pacific Oyster Fanny Bay, harvested on 11/08/2023 from harvest area BC 14- 8 with Landfile # 1402294 and Oyster Malaspina Live, harvested on 11/09/2023 from harvest area BC 14-8 with Landfile # 278761 and shipped to distributors in Utah and Wisconsin because they may be contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni.