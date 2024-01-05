Chesapeake Bay Magazine: Virginia is Top East Coast Oyster Producer

According to an article in the December issue of Chesapeake Magazine by John Page Williams, the Commonwealth of Virginia announces it was the top oyster producer on the East Coast this most recent season.

Virginia watermen and oyster eaters in the 2022-2023 season enjoyed the strongest harvest in 35 years, at more than 700,000 bushels.

The 2023-2024 season is shaping up to be another strong one. Capt. Allen Parks reports from Tangier that he and his fellow Islanders are catching their limits from public harvest grounds in Tangier Sound by mid-morning. Other Eastern Shore oystermen report similar results often being back with their limits long before noon.

