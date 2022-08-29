Facility Upgrades Part of Tyson Foods’ $200 Million Investment in Amarillo Beef Plant

Tyson Foods recently announced the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo beef plant to expand and upgrade operations and build a new team member well-being area.

According to a news release, the project will begin this fall and is expected to be completed by 2024.

The project involves construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to the existing beef complex, which will house well-being areas including locker rooms, cafeteria and office space, as well as an expansion and enhancement to the facility’s currently existing operations floor. While the project itself is not expected to add jobs, the Amarillo facility already employs 4,000 people and generates an annual payroll of $180 million, according to the company.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Amarillo Globe-News