Fortifi Acquires Nothum Food Processing Systems

Global food processing automation platform acquires US-based batter, breading and frying equipment manufacturer

THE WOODLANDS, TX. – Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (“Fortifi”), a global leader in food processing equipment and automation solutions, announced that it has acquired Nothum Food Processing Systems (“Nothum”). Nothum is a leading designer and manufacturer of batter, tempura, breading and frying lines primarily for protein processing.

“Nothum provides innovative, high-quality equipment backed by strong customer service,” said Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi. “Thanks to Nothum’s technology leadership, this acquisition expands Fortifi’s advanced processing offerings and allows us to continue serving our customers with excellence.”

Founded in 1971, Nothum is based in Springfield, Mo., and serves the poultry, seafood, vegetables and alternative protein markets. Nothum joins Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH and other leading brands within Fortifi’s portfolio of food processing and automation solutions.

“The Nothum family and team are extremely excited to join Fortifi,” said Robert Nothum, President of Nothum Food Processing Systems. “We are eager to expand our reach and continue to create outstanding food processing equipment as part of the Fortifi family.”

All Nothum employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides employees the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fortifi in connection with its acquisition of Nothum. William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Nothum.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, a manufacturer of protein processing tools, machinery, and associated aftermarket parts; Frontmatec, a full-line supplier of automated red meat processing equipment; MHM Automation, a New Zealand-based provider of automated processing and material handling solutions; and REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, a Germany-based supplier of thermoprocessing system. For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.