Califia Farms Introduces Complete Kids Plantmilk

Califia Farms has introduced Complete Kids, an irresistibly nutritious plant-based milk for kids. With 9 essential nutrients all from plants including 8g of protein and 50mg DHA omega-3, 55mg choline, prebiotics and more, Complete Kids is also dairy-free, soy-free, and formulated without major allergens including tree nuts or peanuts.

Nutritionally comparable to dairy with half the sugar *: One 8-ounce serving has the same amount or more of each of these nine essential nutrients as an 8-ounce serving of dairy milk: Protein, Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Riboflavin.

Protein-packed: 8 grams of protein per serving with all nine essential amino acids, making it protein-equivalent to dairy milk, made with a unique blend of pea, chickpea and fava bean.

8 grams of protein per serving with all nine essential amino acids, making it protein-equivalent to dairy milk, made with a unique blend of pea, chickpea and fava bean. Delicious taste: Rich and silky-smooth with a creamy flavor that can be sipped straight, added to cereals or smoothies.

Available exclusively at Target for $5.99, Complete Kids follows the launch of Complete in February of this year.