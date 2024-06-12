Califia Farms Introduces Complete Kids Plantmilk

Califia Farms Dairy June 12, 2024

Califia Farms has introduced Complete Kids, an irresistibly nutritious plant-based milk for kids. With 9 essential nutrients all from plants including 8g of protein and 50mg DHA omega-3, 55mg choline, prebiotics and more, Complete Kids is also dairy-free, soy-free, and formulated without major allergens including tree nuts or peanuts. 

  • Nutritionally comparable to dairy with half the sugar*: One 8-ounce serving has the same amount or more of each of these nine essential nutrients as an 8-ounce serving of dairy milk: Protein, Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Riboflavin.  
  • Protein-packed: 8 grams of protein per serving with all nine essential amino acids, making it protein-equivalent to dairy milk, made with a unique blend of pea, chickpea and fava bean.  
  • Delicious taste: Rich and silky-smooth with a creamy flavor that can be sipped straight, added to cereals or smoothies.  

Available exclusively at Target for $5.99, Complete Kids follows the launch of Complete in February of this year. 

