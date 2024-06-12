Real California Milk Encourages Consumers To Enjoy Summer With California Dairy Snack With The Return Of Retail Campaign

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced the return of a retail campaign focused on summer snacking with Real California dairy products. Snacking has risen in popularity over recent years, which has shifted consumers to snack more than ever and continue to look for affordable options that offer flavor and health benefits. With the addition of California dairy in simple recipes, snacking becomes a delicious summer-long experience that families can feel good about.

The Summer Snacking promotion elevates awareness of California dairy products through integrated digital media and in-store elements. This will consist of targeted digital ads and social media posts, email communication, shopper marketing with select retailers, in-store signage, and e-commerce promotions through Instacart. An advertising and public relations surround sound campaign will include influencer partnerships with posts on Instagram and TikTok platforms, as well as earned media outreach to spotlight trends in dairy snacks.

Recipes featured in the Summer Snacking campaign range from craveable flavors to cool treats, all elevated with Real California dairy. These tasty snacks are perfect for outdoor activities with rising temperatures. There’s something for everyone, with California Ice Cream Sandwiches, Taquitos Ahogados, Frozen Yogurt Sticks, Chocolate Whipped Cottage Cheese Mousse, Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothies, and more.

“In recent years trends have shifted to show a significant increase in snacking among consumers. California dairy products offer a diverse selection of snacking choices, appealing to those seeking nutritious, indulgent, or balanced options,” said Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development – US Retail, for the CMAB.

The Summer Snacking campaign will run from mid-June to mid-July and includes the following California retailers: Smart & Final, Gelson’s, Mollie Stone’s Markets, Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., and Ralphs for a total of 753 stores statewide.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families. California dairy farm families are proud leaders in sustainable farming practices.