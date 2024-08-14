Real California Milk Kicks Off Back to School Season With Retail Campaign Focused on Mornings with California Dairy

Mornings Mean More Promotion Offers Solution for Busy Families with Quick Breakfast Recipes Made with Wholesome Real California Dairy Products

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced a consumer promotion focused on the breakfast occasion this season. Whether families with children headed back to school or those who are looking to simply reset and settle back into a routine after a busy summer, quick and easy recipes made with wholesome Real California Milk dairy products can make mornings mean more for everyone.

Mornings Mean More communicates messages of re-establishing morning routines while offering delicious and nutritious breakfast solutions for busy mornings. The recipes highlighted in the campaign can all be made in 20 minutes or less, including Magical Cereal Milk Latte with Salted Caramel Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shell Cottage Cheese Overnight Oats, One Pan Skillet Breakfast Sandwich, Black and Blueberry Ricotta Grilled Toast and more.

The promotion, which runs August 5 through September 8, will be geotargeted around 1,170 California retail locations including Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Bristol Farms, Cardenas Markets, Safeway, Smart & Final and Stater Bros. Markets. It will be supported with in-store media and shopper marketing activations. Integrated digital media will include banner ads and in-line recipe pairings throughout Chicory’s recipe network, Instacart promotions, targeted email blasts, influencer activations, sponsored social media posts, and targeted display banner ads.

“Breakfast is essential to starting the day right and dairy is an essential part of breakfast. Our Mornings Mean More campaign and featured breakfast recipes were curated to showcase a range of California dairy products while inspiring both families and individuals to create quick and nutritious meals to start their days,” said Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development, U.S. Retail for the CMAB. “High quality, sustainably produced California dairy products are perfect additions to make breakfast that much more special.”

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families. California dairy farm families are proud leaders in sustainable farming practices.

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.