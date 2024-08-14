Bono Appoints New VP of Sales Strategy and Director of Sales Strategy

Jonathan Kalina and Kenny Arruda will run the company’s Strategic Business Unit, helping to bring the brand and assortment of Sicilian and Italian foods into new channels of business

LANDING, NEW JERSEY – Bono, Sicily’s largest extra virgin olive oil producer, announced Jonathan Kalina as Vice President of Sales Strategy and Kenny Arruda as Director of Sales Strategy. The appointments come on the heels of significant national expansion both in-store and via e-commerce platforms, as well as significant awards and accolades.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon and Kenny and their wealth of industry expertise to the Bono family,” said Salvatore Russo-Tiesi, President and CEO of Bono USA. “Their combined business knowledge and proven track records will enhance our ability to conquer and navigate new markets, and we are confident that their leadership will be pivotal in propelling Bono’s continued growth and forging new relationships.”

Bringing more than 30 years in the food and beverage industry, Kalina has grown multiple brands over the course of his career. Kalina joins the Bono team from his previous roles as CEO and then President at Peeled Snacks, where he helped restructure, rebrand, and expand the company. Prior to Peeled Snacks, Kalina served as Vice President of Sales at Blue Marble Brands, a Rhode Island-based food and beverage services company. With sales as the foundation of what has helped Kalina succeed across the natural, conventional, travel, convenience, and e-commerce channels, he is poised to create and successfully execute strategic plans and sales as Bono continues expanding.

Arruda joins the Bono team following several years of experience in manufacturing, supply chain, analytics, distribution, private label, brokerage, and branded sales across all channels of trade. Prior to this role, Arruda served as Director of Sales East at Peeled Snacks and Regional Sales Manager Northeast at Blue Marble Brands. With an educational background in business information systems, Arruda will play a pivotal role in understanding an effective strategic plan for a rapidly growing business.

Bono was recently named the best extra virgin olive oil by Parade Magazine. Additionally, the brand’s Sicilian Castelvetrano Pitted Green Olives won the Gold Award in the Pickles & Olives category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2024 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $207-billion specialty food industry.

Bono’s full range of products are available at select supermarkets – such as Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, The Giant Company, and more – specialty stores, and Amazon. To find stores, visit its store locator.

About Bono

Established in 1934, Bono is Sicily’s largest producer of authentic extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). The family-owned company is based in Sciacca – located in the Val Di Mazara – a region coveted for its terroir and considered one of the best in the world to produce high-quality EVOO. Bono also owns multiple facilities across Sicily and Italy, with its U.S. division and distribution center based in Landing, NJ.

Bono’s core mission is to focus on regionality, sustainability and innovation through certifications for all its products. Our award-winning EVOOs come with six different certifications: PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) or PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), USDA Organic, Clean Label Project, OU Kosher, Gluten Free and NON-GMO. Bono’s PDO and PGI EVOOs receive their own unique serial numbers, which are traceable to the exact farm and olives used, ensuring full production transparency. The company’s collection of fine Italian products also includes a full line of Sicilian and Italian Table Olives, Tuscan-Crafted Pasta Sauces, Sicilian Marmalade, and Calabrese Peppers. All Bono products originate from a particular region with the belief that what grows together, goes together. We believe in taking what is best from each region and portraying this in our award-winning line of products.



