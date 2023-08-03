Hofmann Sausage Company Cheddar Franks Now in Harris Teeter Stores

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hofmann Sausage Company announced that Harris Teeter is now selling Hofmann 14 oz. Natural Casing German Brand Cheddar Franks. This is an addition to selling Hofmann 14 oz. Natural Casing German Brand Franks, Hofmann’s number one selling item. The Cheddar Franks are made using the original German Franks recipe but with real Wisconsin cheese added. Like all of Hofmann’s hot dog and sausage products, the Cheddar Franks are fully cooked. In addition, they are gluten free, and with no MSG added.

Harris Teeter has approximately 258 grocery stores across the southeastern United States in 8 states. Stores are in located in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Cheddar Franks will be taken chain-wide.

“Harris Teeter currently sells our most popular product, so this is a natural add-on,” says Pat Favalo, National Sales Manager. “We have a lot of fans in the southeast asking for more variety of Hofmann products, so this is good news for Harris Teeter shoppers.”

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York, and dates back to a meat market in 1861, making it one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States. Hofmann products are sold across the eastern U.S. grocery stores, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums, as well as online.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.