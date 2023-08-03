Senator Tom Cotton, Colleagues Recognize August as National Catfish Month

Washington, D.C.— Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), along with eleven of his colleagues, introduced a resolution that would establish August as National Catfish Month. The resolution recognizes the contribution of catfish to the American economy and commends catfish farmers and workers.

“With Arkansas producing the third-most catfish in America, I’m proud to introduce this resolution recognizing August as National Catfish Month. We should celebrate this American classic that is important to both Arkansas and our country’s economy,” said Senator Cotton.

Senators Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), John Boozman (R-Arkansas), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Katie Britt (R-Alabama), Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama), and Raphael Warnock (R-Georgia) co-sponsored the resolution.

