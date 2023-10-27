Virginia Looks to Expand Blue Catfish Fishing, Processing in the State

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is currently accepting grant funding applications for projects that will help expand blue catfish fishing and processing in the state.

Applications for the blue catfish processing, flash freezing, and infrastructure grant program are being accepted through Nov. 20.

Introduced several decades ago, the blue catfish is an invasive species that has been documented in all of Virginia’s tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay.

