The Future of Tasty Fish

Catfish and rainbow trout are two fish that are high in protein, potassium, and other vitamins and nutrients. They are very popular fish among consumers and part of the largest aquaculture industries in the United States. In 2021, these markets had sales of over $400 million total.

Maintaining a good quality fish fillet is essential for this industry to continue prospering.

ARS researchers Ryan Ardoin, Rebecca Dupre, and Brennan Smith are working on different ways to improve the quality of fish fillets. One of the main causes of monetary losses in the catfish industry is “off,” flavor, which can affect any fish species grown in aquaculture. Compounds like geosmin, which is produced by blue-green algae and other microorganisms, are commonly found in both pond-based aquaculture and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). These compounds are not hazardous but are responsible for the majority of the taste and odor defects in drinking water. When present in water used to grow fish, it is absorbed into the tissue and can cause the fish to develop a muddy taste and aroma. Geosmin is an easily detected odor for humans, who can smell it even at extremely low concentrations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USDA Agricultural Research Service