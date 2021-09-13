Janky Leg BBQ Crowned First-Ever Overall Winner of the Smithfield Classic BBQ Competition

SMITHFIELD, Va — Smithfield® congratulates Janky Leg BBQ on taking home the overall title at the Smithfield Classic at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. last weekend. In addition to earning the top prize, Janky Leg BBQ had an impressive performance throughout the exciting competition, placing top five in all four protein categories. At this event, 50 teams from across the country competed against top names in the sport, including Chiles Cridlin, no. 4 barbecue pitmaster in the world and no. 1 in the Mid Atlantic BBQ Association, and Darren Warth, award-winning barbecue pitmaster and owner of Iowa’s Smokey D’s. Competing teams impressed both judges and members of the local U.S. reserve forces with flavor-packed creations.

“This weekend, we were up against some of the most talented cook teams from across the country and it was truly a privilege to compete alongside them,” said Jordan Kirkpatrick of Janky Leg BBQ. “Fortunately, all the pieces fell into place, and we had a great cook on Saturday. We couldn’t be more honored to be named the first Smithfield Classic Nashville Grand Champion. We won’t be coming down from this high for a while!”

In addition to Janky Leg BBQ, Smithfield also congratulates Up from the Pits BBQ for taking home the brisket title, as well as Continental Barbecue Co. for the chicken title, Blue Chip BBQ for the pork ribs title and Rub My Rack BBQ for the pork title. This competition also included a distinctive Military People’s Choice Award in which members of the U.S. reserve forces had the unique opportunity to visit the participating teams’ cook sites to learn more about the sport and sample Smithfield Fresh Pork Ribs from their grills as they took a turn as a judge. Indiana-based team Farmers Retreat BBQ took home this coveted prize and first Smithfield competition title of its kind.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the pitmaster pros that share our passion for barbecue,” said Laura Pall, senior brand manager for Smithfield at Smithfield Foods. “Congratulations to Janky Leg BBQ on their incredible win, as well as to all 50 teams for serving up some of the best barbecue Nashville’s ever seen. We hope to be back again next year.”

As Smithfield’s first competition in Music City, the brand made this an event to remember with a high dollar prize along with making donations to local and national charities and hosting a special Military Salute dinner to thank service members for their efforts in the community over the past year. All entrance fees were donated to two worthy organizations: the Kansas City Barbecue Society Foundation, which provides scholarships to members’ children, and the United Way of Greater Nashville, a major partner in the Nashville COVID-19 response.

Smithfield is proud to continue its investment in the sport of barbecue. In 2017, the brand created its Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant Program, which supports sanctioned barbecue competitions and events across the country by deepening the prize pool in overall and major meat categories. In addition, the Smokin’ With Smithfield Committed Cooks program, established in 2016, rewards teams who cook with Smithfield Fresh Pork products and serve as brand ambassadors during competitions.

For more information, visit SmokinWithSmithfield.com/bbq-fest-nashville-2021 and for grilling tips and recipe inspiration, visit Smithfield.com.

About Smithfield

Smithfield isn’t only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We’re a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: high-quality meat. The rest of the meal is just a side dish. And we take our meat-duties seriously. We make meat for meat lovers. The kind that makes your stomach growl and your mouth water. And we’ve been doing it since 1936. All of our products have always come directly from farms right here in the USA meeting the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS)

The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 20,000 members in the U.S. and over 36 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 500 barbeque contests worldwide each year; including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbecue the Jack Daniel’s Invitational and the KCBS World Invitational, presented by Smithfield. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram as @kcbbqsociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.

About United Way of Greater Nashville

At United Way, we unite the community and mobilize resources so that every child, individual and family thrives. Together, we are working to create a community where every child receives a quality education, no one lives in poverty or poor health, and the most basic needs of our families are met. We are uniquely positioned to the lead this fight by bringing individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government to the table to have the tough conversations, mobilize the resources and make the smart investments that will create lasting solutions for our region’s most pressing issues. For more information, visit unitedwaynashville.org and follow us on social media @UWNashville.