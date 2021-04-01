JBS Shells Out Another $20 Million For Price Fixing

A federal judge approved a preliminary agreement calling for JBS USA to pay $20 million to consumers who accused the processor of fixing pork prices in a class action lawsuit filed in a federal court in Minnesota.

The company earlier settled with his wholesale and retail customers for $24.5 million.

Judge John R. Tunheim determined that the proposed settlement is “fair, reasonable, adequate and in the best interests” of the plaintiffs, who accused JBS and its operating units of fixing pork product prices since 2009.

