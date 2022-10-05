JBS to Close U.S. Plant-Based Foods Business, Planterra Foods

CHICAGO – Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business, Planterra Foods, after about two years, the company said on Monday.

The closure signals increasing troubles in the plant-based protein sector, where U.S. sales are flattening. read more

Colorado-based Planterra sold fake meat under the Ozo brand, but JBS will now focus on its plant-based operations in Brazil and Europe, said Nikki Richardson, spokesperson for JBS USA. European and Brazilian operations “continue to gain market share and expand their respective customer bases,” she said.

