JBS USA Reopens Greeley Beef Facility

GREELEY, Colo. — Today, the JBS Greeley beef production facility reopened after quarantining the workforce for a period of time exceeding recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To enhance the company’s existing daily temperature screening efforts, symptomatic team members will now be provided free, on-site testing, conducted in coordination with the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE), before entering the facility. Any team member with a fever or other confirmed COVID-19 symptoms will be immediately sent home.
During the closure, the company continued its common practice of deep-cleaning the facility, installed a new ventilation system for the fabrication cafeteria, enhanced existing social distancing protocols, finalized previously initiated installation of physical barriers on production lines, conducted additional online training for COVID-19 symptom detection, and increased signage in multiple languages to educate team members on ways to proactively prevent potential spread. JBS USA previously hired third-party epidemiologists from the University of Colorado, who evaluated the company’s existing COVID-19 protocols and procedures at the facility.
“After voluntarily closing the Greeley beef facility in an effort to stop potential spread among our workforce and contribute to community containment, we have taken proactive steps to complement our existing COVID-19 prevention efforts in the facility and continue to provide a safe working environment,” said Chris Gaddis, JBS USA Head of Human Resources. “We believe our partnership with the CDC, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and WCDPHE has enhanced our prevention protocols and will give our team members confidence to safely return to work.”
Officials from the CDC, NIOSH and WCDPHE visited the Greeley facility multiple times during closure to assess, validate and improve the company’s reopening plan. The company appreciates the joint efforts of these public health agencies to get the critical infrastructure food facility back to work.
The facility suspended harvest operations on April 9 and fabrication on April 15. Harvest operations resumed today and fabrication will resume on Monday, April 27. CDC recommends a seven day isolation period from the time symptoms first appear, including a three day post-symptomatic recovery period, as well as improvement in respiratory symptoms. Company team members were quarantined for 12 to 15 days and encouraged to shelter in place in accordance with the state of Colorado’s stay-at-home order. More than 275 new cases have been reported in Weld County since the plant closure.
Team members were paid during the plant closure, and the company proactively contacted employees through text messages, phone calls and social media to provide tips on what to do while away from work, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC and the WCDPHE. All team members have been receiving temperature checks prior to entering the facility since April 2. Masks have been provided to team members since April 2 and are required to be worn at all times on company property.
The health and safety of the team members providing food for the nation remains the company’s top priority. JBS USA will not operate a facility if the company does not believe it is safe. In addition to the new screening and testing protocol, the company previously implemented the following preventive measures at the Greeley facility to provide a safe working environment for its team members:
Health & Safety
- Health screenings for every person before they enter the facility each day, including temperature checks and symptom screenings
- Providing extra PPE (personal protective equipment), including masks
- Restricting access to the facility and not allowing visitors
Social Distancing
- Social distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms
- Onsite tents to create more space during break and lunch times
- Plexiglass dividers on all lunch tables, both inside and outside
- Signs and traffic flow markers throughout the facility
- Lines on the floors and walls to reinforce a six-foot separation at all times
- Physical barriers between team members while working on production lines
Sanitation
- Hand sanitizing stations installed throughout the facility
- Boot foam sanitizer when entering the facility
- Sanitization team who continuously cleans and sanitizes the facility, including common areas beyond the production floor
- Fogging key areas in the plant at least once a week by a trained third-party sanitation crew
Benefits
- Removing vulnerable populations from facilities, offering full pay and benefits
- Requiring sick team members to stay home from work
- Waiving short-term disability waiting periods
- Providing free 100% preventive care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan
- Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost
Education & Training
- Management and supervisor training on what to look for and how to prevent COVID-19 in the plant
- Extensive materials throughout the facility regarding team member welfare and social distancing
- Signage noting the requirement of wearing a face mask and how to properly wear it
- Educating team members on COVID-19 symptoms, how to prevent the virus and the importance of practicing social distancing at home and in the community
About JBS USA
JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods.