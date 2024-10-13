Mcdonald’s France Launches Veggie McPlant Nuggets

Beyond Meat Meat & Poultry, Retail & FoodService October 13, 2024

Plant-based eating in France just got a whole lot more delicious and easy with the debut of the Veggie McPlant® Nuggets made by Beyond Meat at all McDonald’s locations across France!  

The Veggie McPlant® Nuggets deliver the crispy, crunchy, delicious experience of McDonald’s classic Chicken McNuggets™ but are made from pea and wheat proteins. 

“With Veggie McPlant® Nuggets, we are responding to an increasingly strong desire among French consumers to vary their protein intake without compromising on pleasure. This innovation is the result of close collaboration between Beyond Meat and McDonald’s,” said Jean-Guillaume Bertola, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s France.   

