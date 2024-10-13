Aramark Sports + Entertainment Brings Fan-Favorite Flavors to Seven NBA and NHL Venues for 2024-25 Arena Season

PHILADELPHIA — Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark, NYSE: ARMK), the award-winning food and beverage provider at seven National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA) arenas, is set to elevate the gameday food and beverage experience for the 2024-25 season.

Aramark is enhancing its hospitality offerings with new menu items and local culinary partnerships that bring the tastes of home to the arena. Fans can look forward to innovative dishes crafted by Aramark’s culinary team and headlined by one of the most popular food items on arena menus – nachos!

Nachos are a perennial favorite among sports fans, and this season, Aramark is spicing things up with new twists on this classic. Introducing “Na’cho Average Nacho,” a limited-time culinary program that delivers an extravagant nacho experience. Each dish is crafted with regionally inspired ingredients, and the generous portions are ideal for sharing with friends or family:

Tortilla chips, jerk queso, jerk chicken, cilantro crème, pico de gallo, and lime. (Section 103) El Disco Familiar (SAP Center): Tortilla chips, white queso, carne asada, chorizo and potato blend, chimichurri, poblano pepper, and red pepper. (Slapshot Cantina Club, Section 104)

New and Expanded Branded Concepts

This season, fans can indulge in two new and immersive culinary experiences at Frost Bank Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs. Sweet Spirits on the South Charter Levelintroduces a unique barlour concept (bar + ice cream parlour) featuring boozy milkshakes, espresso martinis, coffee, locally sourced seasonal cakes, desserts, confections, and more. One standout offering is the Cookie Jar Milkshake, a blend of vanilla soft serve ice cream, Oreo pudding, Oreo cookies, chocolate chunk cookies, classic sugar cookies, whole milk, and fresh whipped cream.

Additionally, Dax & Marg’s in Section 209 will debut with a self-serve experience for fans to enjoy their favorite frozen daiquiris and margaritas. Using Kelvin Slush mixers and premium liquors, customers can choose their perfect beverage. A menu highlight is the Spurs Midnight Margarita featuring el Jimador Blanco Tequila, activated charcoal, and edible glitter.

And, at Canadian Tire Centre, the fan-favorite Tenders Love and Chicken will launch in its new location, Section 100, offering premium chicken tenders, hand-tossed fries, and a variety of dipping sauces.

New Dishes for the Season

Aramark is introducing a multitude of new creations across its portfolio developed both in-house and in partnership with local culinary talent. From sweet to savory, there are options for everyone. Some of these new offerings include:

