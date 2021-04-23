Meat Giant JBS Adds New Law Head After Facing Antitrust Scrutiny

JBS SA, the world’s largest meat supplier, said Tuesday it hired Kevin Arquit for a new global legal role within its executive leadership team.

Arquit will be legal chief for JBS USA Food Co. LLC, a corporate entity that includes the São Paulo, Brazil-based company’s global operations outside of its home country, including its businesses in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, JBS spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said.

Arquit, a former general counsel for the Federal Trade Commission and director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, joins JBS from Kasowitz Benson Torres in New York, where he co-chaired the law firm’s antitrust group. He’ll start his new job May 3.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg