22,000 More H-2B Visas to be Released, in Boost to Maryland Seafood Industry

Federal officials announced Tuesday that they will make 22,000 more temporary worker visas available to meet the needs of seasonal employers, including those in Maryland’s seafood industry.

The news comes a few weeks after Maryland’s senators and Gov. Larry Hogan called on the federal government to release more of the H-2B visas in letters sent before the start of the blue crab harvest season on April 1.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it will add another 22,000 visas for seasonal workers in the coming months. Of those visas, 6,000 will be reserved for people coming from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

