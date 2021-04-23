22,000 More H-2B Visas to be Released, in Boost to Maryland Seafood Industry

Madeleine O'Neill, USA TODAY NETWORK Seafood April 23, 2021

Federal officials announced Tuesday that they will make 22,000 more temporary worker visas available to meet the needs of seasonal employers, including those in Maryland’s seafood industry.

The news comes a few weeks after Maryland’s senators and Gov. Larry Hogan called on the federal government to release more of the H-2B visas in letters sent before the start of the blue crab harvest season on April 1. 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it will add another 22,000 visas for seasonal workers in the coming months. Of those visas, 6,000 will be reserved for people coming from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY NETWORK

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

The New Standard Meat and Poultry Workers Need is One that Prioritizes Vaccines

North American Meat Institute Meat & Poultry March 16, 2021

As the Biden administration weighs workplace safety standards and seeks to deliver on its commitment to vaccinate all American adults within months, high priority must be given to vaccinating frontline meat and poultry workers and reaffirming protections that have successfully brought infection rates in the sector more than 80% below the general population.