Meat-Industry Equipment Goes to Auction on Sept. 26

Online auction by Tiger Group and Barliant Auctions features 465 lots of well-maintained assets

from Strauss Brands’ Franklin, Wisconsin, plant as company relocates to new facility

FRANKLIN, Wis. — In a major opportunity for the meat industry, equipment from Strauss Brands’ Franklin plant is available in a Sept. 26 online auction by Tiger Group and Barliant Auctions.

Known for its premium-quality grass-fed beef, Strauss Brands is shuttering its Franklin plant as it expands and relocates its operations, making more than 465 lots of meat-processing, slaughterhouse and packaging equipment available to the industry, said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. “This excess equipment includes steak-cutting lines, meat grinders and mixers, metal-detectors, portioners and a wide array of high-utility packaging equipment, to name just a few,” he noted.

“Multi-generational Strauss Brands is widely respected, and these assets are in great condition and well-maintained,” added Scott Swanson, Owner and President of Barliant & Co./Barliant Auctions. “This Barliant-Tiger Group auction is a strong opportunity for the U.S. meat industry, especially given the high cost of brand-new, stainless steel equipment in today’s marketplace.”

The timed, online auction of excess assets from the Franklin plant closes on Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. (CST). Bidding opens on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. (CST) at BidSpotter.com.

Highlights of the online auction include:

Marelec (Portio) Steak Cutting Line

Ross Mdl. IN850 Tray Sealers

Lantech Mdl.Q300 Pallet Wrappers

Cryovac Mdl. 8600E-18 Rotary Packaging Machine

Repak Mdl. RE-25 Rollstock Packagers

Weiler Mdl. OMNIV Meat Grinder

Weiler Mdl. MGDOM 14/360B Mixer/Grinders

Stainless Steel Gambrels

Vemag Mdl. 25E Vacuum Stuffers

Vemag Mdl. MLL381 Multi Loader Lifts

Vemag Mdl. MMP223 Portioners

Sesotec Metal Detectors

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.