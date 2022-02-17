Meat Prices Have Been Rising With Inflation. But Who’s Benefiting?

The grocery store is arguably where consumers feel inflation most. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meat costs about 20% more than it did in 2021, and analysts expect prices to keep going up before they come back down.

That’s great news for meat processing companies like Tyson Foods, which told shareholders Wednesday that it saw double-digit increases in profits and sales in the last quarter and that its operating income was up 40%.

Tyson is one of the so-called Big Four meat processing companies, which control about 80% of meat production in the United States.

