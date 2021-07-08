MeaTech Announces Launch of Cultivated Pork Development

NESS ZIONA, Israel — MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC) (TASE: MITC), a technology company developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce cultured meat products, today announced the initiation of cultivated pork research and development activities, focusing on cell lines and technologies for the potential future mass production of cultivated pork.

This expansion of MeaTech’s research and development activities to include pork is part of its strategy to develop a broad cellular agriculture technology offering, which already includes beef and chicken cell lines. Porcine cellular agriculture, if successfully developed, has the potential to expand MeaTech’s potential addressable markets, as pork is currently the most consumed meat across the globe.

Initial research and development activities are expected to be focused on developing stable porcine cell lines which, if developed, have the potential to initiate cultivated pork biomass production capabilities.

Sharon Fima, CEO of MeaTech, commented:

“Our goal is to lead the upcoming agricultural revolution by making tomorrow’s meat safe, plentiful and sustainable. MeaTech is developing a broad range of cultured meat technologies, developing potential alternatives to conventional factory farming of beef, chicken and now, pork. We believe that offering additional cultivated meat product lines can widen our addressable markets, generating additional revenue potential. Our goal is to be similar in all respects to livestock-farmed pork, while offering a significantly more sustainable and slaughter-free production method.”

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D is an international company at the forefront of the cultivated meat revolution, listed on the Nasdaq and Tel Aviv stock exchanges as MITC. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium.

MeaTech is developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce alternative protein products. These technologies are focused on producing cell-based beef, chicken and pork, and enhancing plant-based foods with real meat, with a particular focus on the development of high-throughput bioprinting systems to produce premium, center-of-plate meat products, such as steak.

MeaTech aims to develop the technology to produce end-products, as well as licensing its technologies to customers along the meat and alternative protein supply chain, such as value-added food processors and premier food brands.

The company believes cultivated meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

For more information, please visit https://meatech3d.com/.

