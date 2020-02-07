Mexico Sees Bigger Chinese Demand For Its Beef on Coronavirus Concerns

MEXICO CITY – China’s appetite for Mexican steaks and other cuts of beef is expected to increase more than 40% this year, in part due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to Mexico’s top cattle association.

Chinese buyers represent only about 4% of Mexico’s foreign beef sales but the Asian market has been a steady source of growth, especially since most shipments inn the past have gone to just Hong Kong. More than 80% of total Mexican beef exports go to U.S. customers.

The spread of coronavirus has fanned concerns about domestic food security in China, amid widespread belief that the virus originated last year in a food market selling illegal wildlife in the city of Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province.

