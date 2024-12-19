MHP Offers to Acquire UVESA Group

MHP(“MHP” or “the Group”), a leading international food group with major production facilities in Ukraine and Southeastern Europe, is announcing that it has submitted a binding offer to acquire UVESA Group (“UVESA”), a market leader in the Spanish food industry with well-established poultry and pork operations.

The transaction constitutes a tender offer addressed to all the current shareholders of UVESA and is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, achieving a minimum acceptance threshold of 50.01%. The requirement for regulatory approvals, if any, will be assessed and addressed as necessary.

MHP is a group of food & culinary companies with a significant footprint in Ukraine, and in Southeast Europe, where it operates under its fully owned subsidiary Perutnina Ptuj. Other operations include a cutting facility in the Netherlands, a joint venture in Saudi Arabia, and sales and distribution offices in MENA (UAE, Saudi Aribia) and the UK. MHP Ukraine exports up to 60% of its total poultry products to over 70 countries worldwide. In 2019, the Group announced its strategic transformation into a culinary company launching and bringing to market a range of value-added cooking products and food solutions.

MHP’s business model has enabled the Group to become one of the most efficient poultry producers in the world and also helps the Group to maintain high levels of quality control at every stage of the production process. All MHP Ukraine’s standards are in line with the most stringent EU guidelines for poultry production. A key part of MHP’s success to date has been a strong and experienced team, efficiency in operations, sustained investment and innovation, market and product diversification as well as resilience to the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine.

This acquisition is another strategic step in the journey of MHP, which is consolidating its position as an important player in the global food industry, whilst also securing a strategic long-term investor for UVESA Group. The Group is thrilled to have an opportunity to contribute to Spain’s agricultural and food sectors, utilising its significant expertise and advanced production capabilities. Together we will help meet growing demand for high-quality, affordable poultry products and food solutions in the world.

With a strong track record of adhering to stringent animal welfare and quality standards MHP’s expertise would complement and enhance Spain’s existing poultry industry, with the deal presenting significant opportunities for sustainability, food security gains and animal welfare initiatives.

MHP’s presence in Spain would create new jobs and provide valuable opportunities for collaboration with local farmers and businesses, help to strengthen the wider poultry supply chain and contribute to Spain’s broader agricultural sector, enhancing the country’s food sustainability and driving economic development.

About MHP Group

MHP is an international foodtech company with revenues of over €2.72 billion (2023) and 32,000 employees worldwide, operating in the agriculture, food production and retail sectors, with production facilities in Ukraine and the SEE region, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, Saudi Arabia and other EU countries.

MHP is listed (GDRs) on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol MHPC since 2008. The Group exports its products to more than 70 countries around the world. The company also manages c. 360,000 hectares of agricultural land in 12 regions of Ukraine.

MHP maintains strict quality controls quality at every stage: from the grain to the consumer’s plate, as evidenced by international certificates, the requirements of which are strictly adhered to in production.

MHP operates under several international quality and safety standards, including: BRCGS Food, ISO 22000, GlobalG.A.P, GlobalS.L.P., GMP+, HALAL, KOSHER and FSSC 22000.

BRCGS Food is an international norm for food safety management that is used all over the world, and this certificate guarantees that the product is of high quality and safe, in accordance with legal requirements and original.

MHP continues to hold #1 in poultry production in Europe in the WattPoultry International ranking for the second year in a row.

MHP in Ukraine, in cooperation with its strategic partner, the MHP Charitable Foundation — GROMADI, actively works on community development, making communities more desirable places to live, while at the same time supporting those who need it most.

MHP in Ukraine promotes the MHP Standing Together program, which provides personalized assistance and comprehensive support to military personnel, veterans, their families and those awaiting the return of their loved ones from the battlefield. MHP is implementing best-in-class people practices, with a strong focus on fostering opportunities for professional growth and career advancement, cultivating a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, ensuring a fair and transparent system of compensation and benefits, and prioritizing the mental and physical well-being of its employees.

EU and SEE: Perutnina Ptuj is a leading poultry and meat-processing producer in the SEE. The Company has production assets in four Balkan countries: Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. It owns distribution companies in Austria, North Macedonia and Romania and supplies products to 15 countries in Europe. Perutnina Ptuj is a vertically integrated company across all stages of chicken meat production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release might contain forward-looking statements that refer to future events or forecast financial indicators for MHP SE. Such statements do not guarantee that these are actions to be taken by MHP SE in the future, and estimates can be inaccurate and uncertain. Actual final indicators and results can considerably differ from those declared in any forward-looking statements. MHP SE does not intend to change these statements to reflect actual results.