Northern Wind Expands Industry Leadership with Acquisition of Atlantic Capes Fisheries’ Processing and Sales Divisions

New Bedford, MA – Northern Wind, a leading provider of premium, sustainably sourced seafood, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the processing and sales divisions of Atlantic Capes Fisheries. This strategic acquisition strengthens Northern Wind’s position as a premier provider of high-quality scallops and seafood products while reinforcing its unwavering commitment to sustainability, superior quality, and exceptional customer service.

Through this acquisition, Northern Wind enhances its ability to offer customers unparalleled access to premium scallops sourced globally, while also expanding its product portfolio to include an increased supply of lobster, mahi-mahi, crawfish, alligator, and clams. This diversification ensures that Northern Wind will continue to meet the evolving demands of its customers while maintaining its industry leadership.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone for Northern Wind,” said Ken Melanson, Founder and Chairman at Northern Wind. “Atlantic Capes Fisheries shares our steadfast commitment to sustainability and integrity. Together, we are strategically positioned to meet the increasing demand for premium scallops and seafood products while ensuring the responsible stewardship of the resources that drive our industry forward.”

A Unified Vision of Excellence

The integration of Atlantic Capes Fisheries divisions into Northern Wind strengthens an organization already recognized for its dedication to high-quality seafood, unparalleled supply chain transparency, and exceptional customer service. This strategic move allows Northern Wind to build on its core values, drive innovation, and set new standards of excellence, further solidifying its leadership in the seafood industry.

“I am truly honored to join Northern Wind as the President of Atlantic Sustainable Catch,” stated Jeff Bolton, formerly of Atlantic Capes Fisheries. I am eager to contribute to the success of this acquisition and to help establish new benchmarks of excellence within the seafood industry.”

What This Means for Customers

Enhanced Product Availability: Greater access to the finest North Atlantic scallops, ensuring a reliable, year-round supply of trusted seafood products.

Competitive Pricing: Enhanced operational efficiencies will enable Northern Wind to maintain competitive pricing while upholding its unwavering commitment to quality.

Unmatched Quality Assurance: Products are processed in state-of-the-art facilities certified by the U.S. Department of Commerce Seafood Inspection Program for packing USDC Grade A scallops, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

A Legacy of Responsible Practices

With a longstanding legacy of responsible seafood practices, Northern Wind reinforces its leadership in the industry through the acquisition of Atlantic Capes Fisheries processing and sales divisions. This strategic move underscores Northern Wind’s commitment to delivering Seafood with Integrity while expanding its capacity to source and provide sustainable seafood. By prioritizing environmental stewardship, Northern Wind continues to play a pivotal role in preserving healthy oceans and fisheries for future generations.

Looking Ahead

Northern Wind is poised for a new era of growth and innovation. With expanded scallop processing operations and a more diversified product portfolio, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver premium, high-quality seafood solutions to foodservice, retail, and international markets.

About Northern Wind®

Founded in 1987 and based on the historic New Bedford, Massachusetts waterfront, Northern Wind, a subsidiary of Atlantic Sustainable Catch, is a leading processor and distributor of fresh and frozen Scallops. Specializing in sustainably harvested seafood, Northern Wind offers MSC Certified North Atlantic Lobster, Ahi Tuna, and premium scallop brands like Five Star Premium, Captain’s Call, and Mariner’s Choice.

Northern Wind’s state-of-the-art, MSC-certified facility meets U.S. Department of Commerce standards for USDC Grade A scallops. Serving foodservice, retail, and international markets, Northern Wind is committed to delivering high-quality seafood from sustainable fisheries.

Seafood With Integrity: The Northern Wind Difference

When you choose Northern Wind, you choose a company dedicated to ethical practices, superior quality, and a sustainable future. With every product we deliver, we reaffirm our promise to provide seafood that respects the environment, supports communities, and exceeds expectations.