Meat Institute Promotes Key Staff With a Collective 55 Years of Industry Experience

WASHINGTON, DC – The Meat Institute announced the promotions of dedicated staff due to their significant expertise, advocacy on behalf of, and experience in the meat and poultry industry. Roya Galindo, Casey Lynn Gallimore, KatieRose McCullough, PhD, MPH and Michael Schumpp have worked for the Meat Institute or in the industry for a collective 55 years.

“Meat Institute members benefit from the experience and knowledge of our staff who have chosen to make their careers in service to the meat and poultry industry,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “These individuals have earned leadership roles in their fields both inside and outside of the Meat Institute, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and in academia. They are all well-respected, well-connected experts who are passionate about the success of the meat and poultry value chain.”

Roya Galindo was promoted to senior director of regulatory services where she provides members with assistance on regulatory topics including but not limited to: HACCP, labeling, enforcement actions, recalls, inspection issues and guidance on Listeria monocytogenes control programs. She first began her career in 2005 when she was one of the first successful consumer safety inspector interns (CSI) to complete the internship program with the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). She worked as a CSI in the Southern California area and was quickly promoted to an Enforcement Investigation and Analysis Officer (EIAO). She served as a mentor for many of the new EIAO recruits and later switched gears to work for the industry in meat and poultry manufacturing and corporate quality assurance covering fully cooked, raw, and FDA regulated products such as spices and seasonings. While serving in industry she managed the food safety and quality departments, food safety programs, refined food safety procedures as well as serving as the team leader for third party audits. Roya has a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science- Pre-veterinary emphasis from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona and is HACCP certified and maintains certification with BRC third party auditing scheme.

Casey Lynn Gallimore was promoted to senior director of regulatory policy where she provides analysis and expertise on a variety of topics including food safety, processing, animal welfare, and cybersecurity. Prior to joining the Meat Institute, Gallimore spent seven years in the food industry in food safety, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance roles. She has worked in FDA and USDA regulated facilities ranging from chocolate and ingredient manufacturing to portion cut steaks and market hog slaughter. She is an active member of the Women’s Meat Industry Network (WMIN). Gallimore earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Truman State University, with minors in Chemistry and Justice Systems. Gallimore served two terms on the National Advisory Committee for Meat and Poultry Inspection.

KatieRose McCullough, PhD, MPH, was promoted to senior director of science and public health where she provides expertise on a variety of topics including meat science, food safety, meat consumption, public health, and more. As the scientist for Meat Institute, McCullough works to ensure policies are created on a sound science-based foundation. McCullough also serves as the Chief Scientist to the Meat Foundation and acts as the staff liaison for the Scientific Affairs Committee. She also manages the Meat Institute’s Scholarship program which funds multiple scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students each year. She serves as the Treasurer and a member of the WMIN Board of Directors. She also is a Co-Chair for the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods. McCullough received her Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas Tech University, her Master of Science in Animal Science from Oklahoma State University with research focusing on meat quality and her Doctorate of Philosophy in Animal Science from Colorado State University with her research focusing on food safety. McCullough also holds a Master’s in Public Health from the Colorado School of Public Health focusing on Animals, People and the Environment.

Michael Schumpp was promoted to senior director of international affairs. Schumpp has previously held positions handling legislative and public affairs issues at the Meat Institute and most recently served as the organization’s Director of International Affairs. He advises and consults Meat Institute members, U.S. government stakeholders, and international partners on pertinent issues affecting U.S. meat and poultry trade, providing both technical expertise and strategic guidance to facilitate trade in U.S. meat and poultry products. He has led and participated in numerous trade missions to Asia, Africa, and the Americas, where he has worked to reduce trade barriers and improve market access for U.S. meat, poultry, and animal by-product exports. Schumpp earned his Master of Arts in Political Management from The George Washington University, in Washington, DC, with a focus on advocacy and strategic communications. He also received his Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, in Political Science from The George Washington University. Schumpp is a member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Technical Advisory Committee for Animals and Animal Products.

