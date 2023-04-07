Midan Marketing names New Associate Director of Public Relations and Brand Communications

Midan Marketing Meat & Poultry April 7, 2023

CHICAGO – Midan Marketing announced that Marla Camins has been appointed Associate Director of Public Relations and Brand Communications, a newly created role focused on providing strategic direction, oversight, and messaging for public relations initiatives for Midan and its clients. Camins will report to Steve Hixon, Midan’s VP of customer engagement.  

“We are confident that Marla’s skills and experience will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to drive our clients’ success,” Hixon said. “We look forward to working with her to expand our public relations capabilities and scale our brand communications efforts to new heights.” 

Camins brings more than two decades of experience spanning brand development, crisis communications and media relations to the firm. Most recently, Camins managed internal/external communications campaigns at the largest retailer-owned food cooperative in the country, Wakefern Food Corp. At Wakefern, Camins managed public relations campaigns, the company’s podcast, as well as ongoing health & wellness, new product launches, and private label product initiatives.  

Camins has a BA in Communications from Rutgers University and has completed advanced coursework in food and digital marketing at Rutgers Business School as well as St. John’s University in Philadelphia. Camins is based in the NYC metro-area.  

About Midan: 

Founded in 2004, Midan Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency specializing in the meat and agriculture industry. The company has offices in Mooresville, NC., and Chicago, Ill., and works closely with packers, processors, retailers, foodservice organizations, trade associations, government agencies and additional industry affiliates, and is the only agency of its kind dedicated to ensuring a prosperous future for all stakeholders in the meat industry. For more information, visit www.Midan.com

