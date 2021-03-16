National Turkey Federation Partners With Kansas City Barbeque Society to Continue Turkey Smoke Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – To encourage both professional and amateur pitmasters to showcase the versatility and creativity of using turkey on the smoker or grill, the National Turkey Federation (NTF) is pleased to partner with the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) to kick off the second year of the Turkey Smoke Series. The Turkey Smoke Series will incorporate a turkey category into barbeque competitions throughout the United States during the 2021 barbeque season, adding thousands of dollars in extra prize money and bragging rights among pitmaster competitors at numerous KCBS-sanctioned barbeque contests. Winning recipes will also be featured across KCBS and NTF digital platforms.



“The inaugural year of the Turkey Smoke Series was very well received by competition pitmasters, contest organizers and Certified Barbeque Judges,” said Emily Detwiler, Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas City Barbeque Society. “Competition pitmasters from both the Master and Backyard Series enjoyed the creativity and freedom to demonstrate their skills in showing the versatility and flavor of turkey on the smoker. Contest organizers enjoyed the support from the National Turkey Federation and turkey producers to provide additional opportunities for engagement at their contests. KCBS Certified Barbeque Judges had a great time judging entries that ranged from traditional barbequed meat to creative dishes with complementary ingredients that accentuated the turkey’s flavor.”



“Turkey Smoke is a natural fit in competition barbeque, and we’ve seen real momentum growing around the category,” said Beth Breeding, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the National Turkey Federation. “We are delighted to continue this partnership between KCBS and America’s turkey industry to present the Turkey Smoke Series. We are excited to take things to the next level in 2021 with the addition of the Turkey Smoke Series Team of the Year program, allowing Turkey Smoke entrants to earn points for each of the Turkey Smoke Series contests in which they compete. The highest points winner will be crowned the 2021 Turkey Smoke Series Team of the Year! Check out what everyone is gobbling about and look for a Turkey Smoke Series contest near you.”



As part of the Turkey Smoke Series, Turkey Smoke will be integrated into 17 competitions across the country, including the category’s fourth appearance at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. To learn more about the Turkey Smoke Series and to check for updates on scheduled events and dates, please visit www.kcbs.us/turkey.php or TurkeySmoke.org.

About the Kansas City Barbeque Society:

The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 20,000 members in the U.S. and over 42 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 500 barbeque contests worldwide each year; including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel’s Invitational. The Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and corporations to create custom barbeque events for consumers, as well as employee engagement. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram as @kcbbqsociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.



About the National Turkey Federation:

The National Turkey Federation (NTF) is the national advocate for America’s turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members’ products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit TurkeySmoke.org or follow us on Instagram at @TurkeySmokeBBQ.